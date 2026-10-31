Women unsafe in Tamil Nadu need pepper spray, not ‘Annan Seer’, says DMK Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi on Saturday urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to distribute pepper spray to every woman in the State, alleging that the police had failed to ensure women's safety.
Speaking at a protest organised by the women's wings of the DMK, she said women should be provided with pepper spray as a means of protecting themselves.
The protest was held to condemn crimes against women and children, rising prices and other issues.
Kanimozhi alleged that several functionaries of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) had been accused of sexual harassment and assault. Referring to incidents reported in different districts, she questioned the government's response to the allegations.
She also raised allegations of drug-related offences involving some ruling party functionaries, including the possession and sale of ganja and other narcotic substances.
Questioning the government's performance on women's safety and drug control, she recalled Vijay's election promises of ensuring women's safety and creating a drug-free Tamil Nadu. She sought an explanation for the murders and crimes against women reported since the government assumed office.
"Instead of 'Annan Seer' distribute pepper spray to every woman in the State," she said, displaying a pepper spray can at the demonstration.
She further accused the police of focusing on monitoring DMK functionaries and opposition leaders instead of addressing public safety concerns.
Claiming that women were increasingly taking to the streets to protest safety concerns and other issues, Kanimozhi said voters who had supported the TVK now regretted their decision.