Women unsafe in Tamil Nadu need pepper spray, not ‘Annan Seer’, says DMK Kanimozhi

Speaking at a protest organised by the women's wings of the DMK, she said women should be provided with pepper spray as a means of protecting themselves.

The protest was held to condemn crimes against women and children, rising prices and other issues.

Kanimozhi alleged that several functionaries of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) had been accused of sexual harassment and assault. Referring to incidents reported in different districts, she questioned the government's response to the allegations.