Women residents of Perumalpet oppose mobile tower erection near Vaniyambadi

VANIYAMBADI: Traffic on the Vaniyambadi-Alangayam road was held up for more than one hour following nearly 60 women residents of Perumalpet near Vaniyambadi blocking the road opposing the erection of a mobile phone tower on private premises on Tuesday.

The tower is proposed to be set up atop the third floor of the private building. Locals who came to know of this fearing radiation from the tower harming residents complained many times to officials, but there was a total lack of response.

Annoyed at this, the women blocked the road, affecting traffic resulting in police and revenue officials rushing to the spot and holding talks with the women agitators who however initially refused to budge.

The crowd finally dispersed following assurances from officials that they would take up the matter with the officials concerned.