Kumbakonam govt college students to continue strike over casteist remarks by professor

TIRUCHY: The Kumbakonam Government Arts College students, who are on an indefinite strike from Aug 15 against a woman professor over the casteist remarks made by her, have refused to call off their protest even after the transfer of the teaching faculty on Wednesday.

According to sources, Jaya Vanishri, a professor of the Tamil department at the Kumbakonam Government Arts and College, while conducting classes for the final year postgraduate students, made casteist comments against some of them.

Irked by the harassment, a group of students submitted a petition to Principal Madavi, but she failed to initiate action against the professor in question.

To press their demand for action against the professor, students launched an indefinite protest on August 15.

As the situation was getting out of hand, the college administration decided to announce indefinite closure from Wednesday. In line with the decision, the principal sent out a circular declaring indefinite closure and instructed students not to enter the college premises.

Defying the diktat, a group of students continued the protest and demanded action against Jaya Vanishri. They also raised slogans against the principal Madavi, who failed to initiate action on the issue.

Meanwhile, Professor Jaya Vanishri was transferred to the Government Arts and Science College, Thalavadi, Erode district, on Wednesday. Hoping that the transfer would resolve the ongoing problem, the college administration has decided to withdraw the closure decision and reopen the college on Thursday.