Women need better rights: CWDR to TN government

CHENNAI: The Centre for Women Development and Research (CWDR) has demanded that the Tamil Nadu government provide better livelihood, living conditions and rights for women, especially those working in the unorganised sector.
A CWDR member said, “In today’s society, the situation of women and those living alone, especially in slums, is getting worse. Many women are subjected to atrocities and live in a state of lack of security. The laws and schemes of the government do not say anything about single women. As more than 80 per cent of single women are in the unorganised sector, they do not have any permanent income.”
“Even the pension scheme for widowed women is not available if they have a son. The situation of women abandoned by their husbands and women who have abandoned their husbands is even worse. To change this situation, the government should bring laws and schemes for the upliftment of single women living in slums and rural areas and implement them,” the member added.
Calling on the government for better policies, the CWDR is planning a rally in April.