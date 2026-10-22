Women make up just 10% of political reps: Annamalai

Addressing a women’s empowerment conference in Krishnagiri, Annamalai stressed the need to strengthen women’s participation in politics and decision-making.

Criticising governments for spending heavily on publicity campaigns, photo opportunities and inauguration ceremonies, he said people needed sustainable economic growth and employment opportunities rather than welfare schemes that offered no lasting benefits.

Taking a dig at the Congress for questioning electoral rolls months after an election, Annamalai said the party failed to do adequate fieldwork during the revision process. He also called for legal action against those using foreign funds to foment unrest and said cases involving students associated with the CJP should be handled in accordance with due process.