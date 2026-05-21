Women killed, over 20 injured as bus overturns in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: A 60-year-old woman was killed, and more than 20 passengers sustained injuries after a private bus overturned near Rayakottai in Krishnagiri on Thursday.
The bus was heading to Krishnagiri from Denkanikottai with more than 50 passengers when the driver lost control, causing it to overturn on the roadside near Ullukurukkai village.
Residents rushed to the spot and assisted police in rescuing the injured trapped inside the bus and shifted them to government hospitals in Hosur and Krishnagiri.
Police said Rani (60) of Panchali Nagar near Rayakottai died on the spot after getting trapped under the wreckage of the overturned bus. Her body was recovered and sent to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.
The overturned bus was later removed from the spot. Traffic was disrupted for a while due to the mishap. The Rayakottai police have registered a case.