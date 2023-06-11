Women cops’ sea expedition flagged off

CHENNAI: As part of the Tamil Nadu Police department’s Golden Jubilee celebrations celebrating 50 years of women in Tamil Nadu police, an all women police team undertook a sailing expedition from Chennai on Saturday.

Minister for Sports and Youth Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the expedition which will cover a total distance of 1,000 km. The team will start from Chennai and sail up to Pulicat and Point Calimere (Nagapattinam) and return to Chennai by June 18.

For this expedition, 25 Women Police personnel / officers were selected and imparted with basic and advance training by Royal Madras Yacht Club and National J/80 Class Association in Chennai Port. The expedition is organised by Coastal Security Group, Tamil Nadu Police Department.

