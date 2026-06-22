Women, children can now reach Singappen via 1091

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police has designated 1091 as the dedicated helpline number for the Singappen Special Force (SSF) across the State to provide faster assistance to women and children facing distress, harassment or violence.
The helpline has been integrated with the 112 Emergency Response System to ensure quicker response, seamless coordination and continuous monitoring of complaints until appropriate action is taken.
The Singappen Special Force was established as a specialised police unit to prevent crimes against women and children, provide immediate support to victims and enhance police visibility in vulnerable locations.
According to a police release, additional dedicated call-attending desks have been set up at the State Police Master Control Room exclusively for SSF Helpline 1091. The desks will function round the clock and be staffed by trained personnel to receive complaints, assess emergencies and facilitate immediate police intervention.
Whenever a call is received through 1091, the information will be instantly shared with the concerned district police control room and the nearest Singappen Special Force team or patrol unit. The responding team will be dispatched to the location to provide assistance, ensure the victim's safety and coordinate further action wherever required.
Police said the integration of Helpline 1091 with the 112 emergency system would strengthen response mechanisms and improve coordination during emergencies.
Women and children facing harassment, violence, abuse, stalking, intimidation or any situation requiring immediate police assistance have been urged to contact 1091 without hesitation.
The Tamil Nadu Police said the initiative reflects its commitment to ensuring a safer environment for women and children across the State.