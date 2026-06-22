Women, children can now reach Singappen via 1091

The helpline has been integrated with the 112 Emergency Response System to ensure quicker response, seamless coordination and continuous monitoring of complaints until appropriate action is taken.

The Singappen Special Force was established as a specialised police unit to prevent crimes against women and children, provide immediate support to victims and enhance police visibility in vulnerable locations.

According to a police release, additional dedicated call-attending desks have been set up at the State Police Master Control Room exclusively for SSF Helpline 1091. The desks will function round the clock and be staffed by trained personnel to receive complaints, assess emergencies and facilitate immediate police intervention.