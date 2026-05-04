Women candidates locked in tight contests as TVK disrupts Tamil Nadu poll trends

In Perambur, AIADMK candidate Porkodi Armstrong, who is in a direct contest with TVK chief Vijay, was leading in the early rounds but has now slipped to third place as of the ninth round. Vijay has taken a commanding lead here.

However, some women candidates have managed to hold their ground. While her party’s candidates are struggling in most segments, DMDK chief Premalatha Vijayakanth is leading by 1,212 votes in Vriddhachalam.

M R Pallavi of the TVK is maintaining a steady lead of over 9,000 votes in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar against the DMK’s K S Ravichandran.

Incidentally, several first-time women candidates from the TVK are outperforming seasoned politicians in urban pockets, particularly in Chennai and surrounding districts.

Meanwhile, women candidates from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), which fielded women in 50 per cent of the seats, are trailing in most constituencies, often in fourth place.

Maragatham Kumaravel of the AIADMK, who held a lead of over 19,000 votes around noon, is now holding a slender lead of roughly 118 votes in Maduranthakam as of the eighth round.