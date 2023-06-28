Women besiege Tasmac outlet in Tirvaiyaru, demand closure

TIRUCHY: Women from Tirvaiyaru besieged a Tasmac outlet in their village demanding to shut it down as it is located near the school.



It is said, a Tasmac outlet which has been functioning at Allur village for the past seven year amidst protest by the residents.



The outlet is located near a government middle school which poses a threat to the students as well as the women who pass through the shop and so they submitted a petition with the Collector demanding to shift the outlet a few months back and the officials assured to close the shop but no step has been initiated so far. Since their demand to relocate the outlet went futile, a group of women from the village gathered in front of the outlet on Tuesday and stopped the Tasmac staff to open the outlet and attempted to besiege the shop.



The Nadukaveri police along with Allur VAO Karnan rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating women. Based on the assurance by officials, the women dispersed.. They warned that there would be a series of protests if the shop is not closed.

