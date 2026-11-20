According to police, a passenger train that arrived in Nagercoil from Tiruvananthapuram on November 11 developed a hand-brake fault and was parked in the yard for maintenance. After the work was completed on Wednesday, preparations were made to operate the train from Nagercoil to Kottayam.

While workers were cleaning the train, they noticed a foul smell coming from the coach meant for differently abled passengers. They immediately alerted the Nagercoil railway police, who found a decomposed body under a seat.

As the body had decomposed to the point that the face was unrecognisable, the police suspected she had died more than five days ago. The police sent the body to the Asaripallam GH.

The railway police registered a case, and the postmortem confirmed that she was murdered and revealed fractures of her pelvic bones and ribs.

Two special teams have been formed under Railway Police Inspector Catherine Sujatha and have intensified the investigation.