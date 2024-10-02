Woman’s body found stuffed inside suitcase along Salem-Coimbatore NH

COIMBATORE: The decomposed body of a young woman stuffed in a suitcase was found in a thicket along the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway at Sangagiri in Salem on Monday night.

On receiving information, the Sangagiri police retrieved and sent the body to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Hospital in Salem for post-mortem.

“The body was without dress and a polythene cover was wrapped around the face. She could have been strangled to death. But only a post-mortem, likely to be done on Wednesday, will reveal the exact cause of the death,” police said. An inquiry is under way to identify the victim. “She had six fingers on each hand. The suitcase, in which the body was stuffed, had some stickers in Hindi. But the assailants had erased the barcode in the suitcase to avoid getting tracked,” police said.

An alert has been issued to police stations in neighbouring districts like Tirupur, Erode, and Coimbatore to share details of missing women in their limits in recent days. Police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.