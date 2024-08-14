Woman washed ashore near Thiruvottiyur Kuppam identified as Railway staff

CHENNAI: Police have ascertained the identity of the woman whose dead body was recovered from Thiruvottiyur Kuppam seashore on Sunday (Aug 11).

The deceased woman is a railway staff, police said. After investigations, Police identified the deceased woman as Manimekalai (46), who was a technical staff with ICF.

On August 11, fishermen informed local police about a woman who was lying unconscious trapped between the rocks.

Police secured the woman and moved her to a hospital nearby where she was declared as brought dead.

Subsequently, her body was moved to the Government Stanley Hospital for autopsy.

Manimekalai got the appointment on compassionate grounds after the death of her husband, Sivakumar, ten years ago.

Police are conducting enquiries with her family members and are also ascertaining the CCTV footage on the roads approaching Thiruvottiyur Kuppam to find if she was alone or accompanied by another person.