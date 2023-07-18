Woman sub inspector held for taking bribe

TIRUCHY: DVAC sleuths arrested a woman Anti-Vice Squad (AVS) sub inspector on Monday for accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from an owner of an ayurvedic spa to help her escape from prostitution case and the subsequent Goondas Act. The team searched a two-wheeler of Rama and seized Rs 5.4 lakh in cash.

According to DVAC, Ajitha Sarat from Kottayam has been running an ayurvedic spa near Chathiram bus stand here was raided by the AVS team and a case filed against the spa in April and a charge sheet was also submitted with the court.

However, sub inspector of police Rama (53), the investigating officer in the case, approached Ajitha and demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 to close the case. Ajitha, negotiated with her to give Rs 3,000. But, Ajitha lodged a complaint with the DVAC and DSP G Manikandan, caught Rama red-handed on Monday.