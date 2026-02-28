Tamil Nadu

Woman strangles son, attempts suicide in Thanjavur

For a few years now, Saranya (30) has lived in Kumbakonam with her son Sai, a class 1 student, after marital discord with her husband Vinod Kumar, a taxi driver in Chennai.
TIRUCHY: A 30-year-old woman, who attempted suicide, was admitted to Kumbakonam GH after she strangled her 6-year-old son.

When Vinod came to visit his son a few days back, Saranya denied him from seeing Sai. A heated argument ensued between the couple and Vinod left for Chennai without seeing his son.

A frustrated Saranya strangled her son with a shawl and slit her wrists. Upon hearing her cries, the neighbours rescued them and informed the police. The Patteeswaram police have registered a case and are investigating.

