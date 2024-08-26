Woman, son, two others arrested with 2kg ganja in Madurai

CHENNAI: The Madurai Prohibition Enforcement Wing on Monday arrested four individuals, including a woman, with 2 kgs of ganja.

The police also seized Rs 46,000, a bike, auto and several phones.

According to reports, the police received information about illegal ganja sales in the Keerathurai area.

Acting on this, Police Sub-Inspector Thilakar led a secret operation to monitor the situation.

During surveillance near the Semburani Road junction, the police apprehended four suspects involved in the cannabis trade.

However, another woman, identified as Kaleeshwari, managed to escape.

The arrested individuals were identified as Muniswaran (28), son of Muthuramanlingam from Perungudi SDK Nagar; Manikandan (24), son of Irulappasamy from Keerathurai; Krishnamurthy (19), also from the same locality, and his mother, Lakshmi (50).

During questioning, the police recovered 2 kilograms of ganja, Rs 46,630 in cash, a weighing machine, four gunny bags, three cell phones, and an auto.