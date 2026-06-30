Woman, son end life by jumping into lake in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: A woman and her 30-year-old son ended their life by jumping into a lake in Krishnagiri over a property issue on Sunday night.
The deceased were identified as Manjula (56), wife of Mathappan from Upparapalli village in Thally, and her son M Rajasekar. They arrived in a car, which they parked near the lake and jumped into the water. The Denkanikottai police recovered their bodies after a search on Monday.
Police also recovered a suicide note from the car, which claimed that the mother and son took the extreme decision over a property dispute.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.