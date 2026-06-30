Woman, son end life by jumping into lake in Krishnagiri

The deceased were identified as Manjula (56), wife of Mathappan from Upparapalli village in Thally, and her son M Rajasekar. They arrived in a car, which they parked near the lake and jumped into the water. The Denkanikottai police recovered their bodies after a search on Monday.

Police also recovered a suicide note from the car, which claimed that the mother and son took the extreme decision over a property dispute.