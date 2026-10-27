Woman sets husband ablaze after argument over alcohol in Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old construction worker was allegedly burnt to death by his wife after an argument over alcohol at Allampatti VVR Colony in Virudhunagar in the early hours of Tuesday (October 27), as reported by Maalaimalar.
The woman later surrendered at Virudhunagar East police station.
The deceased was identified as Shankarguru, who was living with his wife Sankareshwari (32), daughter Sathyavani (12) and son Santosh (7).
Shankarguru was addicted to alcohol and frequently returned home drunk after work. He allegedly spent a large portion of his earnings on drinking and subjected his wife and children to abuse.
Following repeated disputes, the couple obtained a divorce through the court in 2022 and lived separately.
Their two children stayed with Sankareshwari, who raised them with help from her parents.
Later, following the advice of her relatives, the couple began living together again for the sake of their children. However, Shankarguru allegedly continued his drinking habit and the abuse.
On Monday (October 26) night, Shankarguru reportedly returned home drunk and argued with his wife before falling asleep. Their children had gone to their grandmother's house.
In the early hours of Tuesday, Shankarguru allegedly woke up and tried to attack Sankareshwari. Angered by this, she allegedly poured kerosene on him and set him on fire before running out of the house.
Shankarguru, whose body was engulfed in flames, ran into the kitchen and fell on a gas cylinder, which exploded.
The resulting fire spread to two nearby houses, damaging all three structures. Household belongings and documents in the houses were reportedly reduced to ashes. The occupants of the neighbouring houses escaped unharmed.
Virudhunagar East police reached the spot, recovered Shankarguru's charred body and sent it to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police Gautam Goyal also visited the scene and conducted an inquiry. Sankareshwari subsequently surrendered at the nearby East police station.