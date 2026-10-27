Woman sets husband ablaze after argument over alcohol in Virudhunagar

What led to the incident?

Shankarguru was addicted to alcohol and frequently returned home drunk after work. He allegedly spent a large portion of his earnings on drinking and subjected his wife and children to abuse.

Following repeated disputes, the couple obtained a divorce through the court in 2022 and lived separately.

Their two children stayed with Sankareshwari, who raised them with help from her parents.

Later, following the advice of her relatives, the couple began living together again for the sake of their children. However, Shankarguru allegedly continued his drinking habit and the abuse.