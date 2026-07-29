Woman set ablaze by 'Insta friend' dies in Erode

On Monday night, Navaneethakrishnan came to her house and broke into a heated argument. In a fit of rage, he poured kerosene and set her ablaze. As flames engulfed her, Vinodini clung to the accused, causing him to sustain burn injuries as well. Hearing screams, neighbours rushed into the house, while the accused fled away from the spot.

Police said Vinodini was admitted to Erode GH with severe burns in a critical condition. In her dying declaration made before the Additional Mahila Court Judge, she stated that Navaneethakrishnan set her on fire.

Following her death, the Erode Taluk police registered a case of murder and traced Navaneethakrishnan to a private hospital in Karur, where he is undergoing treatment to burn injuries. He is likely to be arrested after treatment. Further investigations are on.