Woman self-immolates inside police station near Panruti

CUDDALORE: A woman set herself on fire inside the Pudupet police station near Panruti in Cuddalore district on Saturday, causing a major commotion.
The woman has been identified as Kanmani (28) of Oraiyur village near Panruti. She works as a worksite supervisor under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee of Rozgar and Ajeevika (VB-GRAM G).
A dispute arose between Kanmani and panchayat clerk Arul in Oraiyur over work allocation under the scheme. Kanmani lodged a complaint at Pudupet police station alleging that Arul had assaulted her. Arul, in turn, lodged a complaint alleging that Kanmani and her husband had assaulted him.
Based on the two complaints, police had summoned both parties for an inquiry. During the inquiry, Kanmani's husband, Lakhathipathi, was made to sit inside the police station on the allegation that he had assaulted panchayat clerk Arul. Kanmani requested the police to release her husband, stating that he had committed no wrongdoing. When the police didn't accept her request, Kanmani suddenly poured petrol on herself inside the police station and set herself on fire. Kanmani, who sustained 80 per cent burn injuries, has been admitted to Panruti GH.
Demanding action against the police personnel, Kanmani's relatives staged a road blockade in front of the police station. Tension prevailed as several more relatives gathered outside the station.
Meanwhile, Villupuram Range DIG Arul Arasu, Cuddalore SP and other police personnel held talks with those staging the road blockade and are conducting an intensive inquir