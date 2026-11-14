Woman self-immolates inside police station near Panruti

The woman has been identified as Kanmani (28) of Oraiyur village near Panruti. She works as a worksite supervisor under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee of Rozgar and Ajeevika (VB-GRAM G).

A dispute arose between Kanmani and panchayat clerk Arul in Oraiyur over work allocation under the scheme. Kanmani lodged a complaint at Pudupet police station alleging that Arul had assaulted her. Arul, in turn, lodged a complaint alleging that Kanmani and her husband had assaulted him.