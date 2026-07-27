Woman rescued after getting trapped in Tiruvannamalai's Idukku Pillayar temple cave

CHENNAI: A woman devotee from Andhra Pradesh was rescued after she got trapped inside the cave-like entrance of the Idukku Pillayar Temple on the Girivalam path in Tiruvannamalai, according to a Maalaimalar report.
The incident comes days after a man from Andhra Pradesh died after getting trapped inside the same cave-like passage.
The obese woman devotee attempted to enter and exit through the cave entrance of the Idukku Pillayar Temple but was unable to come out and got stuck inside.
Frightened by the situation, she screamed for help. People present at the temple pulled her out by holding her hand and rescued her.
On the midnight of July 24, Manikumar from Andhra Pradesh, who had come for Girivalam with his family, entered the cave-like passage but was unable to come out, got trapped, collapsed and died.