Woman rescued after getting trapped in Tiruvannamalai's Idukku Pillayar temple cave

Devotee rescued

The obese woman devotee attempted to enter and exit through the cave entrance of the Idukku Pillayar Temple but was unable to come out and got stuck inside.

Frightened by the situation, she screamed for help. People present at the temple pulled her out by holding her hand and rescued her.

Recent incident

On the midnight of July 24, Manikumar from Andhra Pradesh, who had come for Girivalam with his family, entered the cave-like passage but was unable to come out, got trapped, collapsed and died.