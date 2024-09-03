Woman principal of another Krishnagiri school held in fake NCC camp sexual abuse case

COIMBATORE: A woman principal of another private school in Krishnagiri has been arrested on Monday by the special investigation team (SIT) probing into the sexual harassment issue by fake NCC trainers.

The arrest was made after an inquiry by a SIT team led by senior IPS officer K Bhavaneeswari and Multi Disciplinary Team (MDT) led by the Social Welfare Department Secretary Jayashree Muralidharan, constituted by the State government.

The woman principal, whose identity was not disclosed by police, was arrested in connection with sexual abuse complaint by a 14-year-old girl studying Class 9 in January, this year at the fake NCC camp. She was accused of covering up the incident.

The Bargur AWPS police had arrested 11 persons including the school principal and correspondent for hushing up the incident.