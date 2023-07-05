Woman posing as doctor cheats travel agent of Rs 5,000; arrested by police

TIRUCHY: A young woman who duped as a doctor and cheated Rs 5,000 from a travel agent in Thanjavur was arrested on Tuesday. According to police, Nishanthini (30) from Peravurani approached Yogaraj (35), a travel agent from Thanjavur and introduced herself as a doctor and asked him to give car for rent to go to Chennai. However, when he took her by the cab to the Thanjavur Medical College, Nishanthini asked Yogaraj to stop the car and wait for her as she had to visit a relative who had been undergoing treatment. She also had asked him to lend a sum of Rs 5,000 which would be repaid after reaching Chennai. Yogaraj, who gave the money, was waiting in the medical college premises but Nishanthini did not turn up even after a long time. He went in search of her but in vain. Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur south police. The police registered a case and commenced investigation in which they found that she was not a doctor and involved in a series of such fraudulent activities in Thanjavur and Tiruchy districts. Further investigations are being conducted by police.