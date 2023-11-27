Woman patient's death in Tiruvarur GH; Annamalai flays DMK govt

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Monday flayed the ruling DMK government for the apathetic condition of government hospitals and for deploying around 300 police personnel for DMK scion Udhayanidhi's birthday celebration.



"A woman, who was being treated on a ventilator in the emergency ward of Government Medical College and Hospital in Tiruvarur, died after more than half an hour due to a power cut. It is shocking. I express my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. This tragic incident has once again shown how badly the government hospitals where the poor people are treated are being maintained under the DMK regime," Annamalai said in a social media post.

Slamming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for his recent remarks over the medical sector of the state, Annamalai said, "When government hospitals are in such dire condition, Chief Minister M K Stalin shamelessly says that the medical structure of Tamil Nadu should be compared with European countries."

"The DMK government and its Ministers are insisting that a high-quality treatment should be provided to the Minister in Prison due to corruption, V Senthil Balaji in a private hospital. And they are not even bothered about the poor people of Tamil Nadu and their life. I strongly condemn the ruling DMK for carelessly running the government hospitals that save the lives of the poor and needy people," Annamalai said.

Annamalai advises State police.



Further, the saffron party leader said that the common people of the state continue to pay the price of lawlessness in the state.

"2 Deputy Commissioners, 10 Assistant Commissioners, 30 Inspectors, 90 Sub Inspectors, 300 police officers and 380 reserved police are on duty on Monday to guard the house, periphery and the roads leading to Gopalapuram scion's house on his birthday. The corrupt DMK government and the Tamil Nadu police should realise that their responsibility does not end with protecting only the dynasts as the common people continue to pay the price of lawlessness in the State," added Annamalai alluding to the DMK youth wing secretary and State minister Udhayanidhi's birthday celebration and the police protection for the celebration in the city.