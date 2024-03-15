Woman murdered in Thoothukudi over property dispute among family members

MADURAI: A woman was allegedly murdered over settling a property dispute near Eppodhum Vendran in Thoothukudi district on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Chinnamani (32).

The crime occurred at around 11 am, police said, as the victim was standing near a bus station. After her husband died a few years ago, Chinnamani shifted house from Eppodhum Vendran to Pudukottai, where she worked for her living with her two children.

There was a meeting arranged with family members over sharing of property and differences of opinion arose between Chinnamani and Rajesh Kannan, brother of Chinnamani’s husband Vairamuthu.

Police suspect the murder to be over this dispute.