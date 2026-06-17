Woman murdered, body dumped in a well in Coimbatore

As a foul smell emanated from the 15-foot-deep well, located at Pogalur near Mettupalayam-Annur Road, some construction workers, who passed by the way, informed Sirumugai police.

A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the sack containing the body. Police said the body of the woman, believed to be under 30 years of age and a guest worker, is in a highly decomposed state. Police suspect that unidentified persons may have murdered her elsewhere and dumped her body in the well. Further investigations are on.