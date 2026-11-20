CHENNAI: A 65-year-old woman died of electrocution after touching a faulty freezer box at a funeral in Tiruttani in Tiruvallur on Wednesday. Thirteen other mourners also suffered electric shocks when they rushed to rescue her.
Devaki of Kasinathapuram village had gone to pay her last respects to Shanmugam of Nehru Nagar, who had died of illness. His family had borrowed the freezer box from the Tiruttani Municipality to preserve the body until the last rites.
Around 3 pm, Devaki touched the freezer box and suffered a shock due to an electrical fault. As she collapsed, 13 others rushed to help her, but suffered shock, triggering panic at the funeral gathering.
All 14 victims were taken to the Tiruttani Government Hospital, where doctors declared Devaki brought dead. The others were discharged after receiving first aid.
The Tiruttani police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Devaki's daughter-in-law, Jothi. Officials said an investigation was under way and that responsibility for the incident had not been fixed on anyone so far.
Meanwhile, Tiruttani Municipality officials said that they had disconnected and sealed two wires to prevent their use. However, the family that borrowed the freezer box allegedly tampered with the sealed wires to draw power for the unit, leading to the fatal incident.