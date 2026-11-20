Devaki of Kasinathapuram village had gone to pay her last respects to Shanmugam of Nehru Nagar, who had died of illness. His family had borrowed the freezer box from the Tiruttani Municipality to preserve the body until the last rites.

Around 3 pm, Devaki touched the freezer box and suffered a shock due to an electrical fault. As she collapsed, 13 others rushed to help her, but suffered shock, triggering panic at the funeral gathering.

All 14 victims were taken to the Tiruttani Government Hospital, where doctors declared Devaki brought dead. The others were discharged after receiving first aid.