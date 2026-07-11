Woman lured with promise of work, gang-raped near Melur; five arrested

Lured with promise of a job

According to the report, the survivor, a resident of a village near Tiruchuli in Virudhunagar district, had been living separately from her husband due to marital discord and was working as a construction labourer.

She had befriended a woman identified as Anitha, who allegedly gave her a mobile phone number, claiming it belonged to a person offering employment to care for an elderly woman in Melur.

After the survivor contacted the number, she was allegedly asked to come to Melur and was assured she would be paid for the work.