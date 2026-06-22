Woman, lover sentenced to life in prison for murdering son in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A court in Coimbatore has sentenced a woman and her paramour to life imprisonment on Monday for the brutal murder of her six-year-old son, whom they perceived as an obstacle to their illicit relationship.
According to the prosecution, Divya (32) of Saibaba Colony was living with her two children, Abhishek (6) and his three-year-old sister, after her husband left her over family issues. Employed at a carton manufacturing unit, she later developed a relationship with Rajadurai (35), a driver from the same locality.
Prosecutors said the couple viewed the children as an impediment to their relationship and subjected them to repeated physical abuse. On April 19, 2020, Divya and Rajadurai allegedly assaulted Abhishek with a stick in a public place. The child sustained serious injuries and collapsed at the scene. He succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.
Based on a complaint, the Saibaba Colony police registered a case and arrested both accused. After the trial, the Special Court for cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act Judge K Vivekanandan convicted the duo on June 16 and reserved the sentencing.
Delivering the verdict on Monday, the court sentenced Rajadurai to two life terms along with an additional 13 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh. Divya was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment followed by a life term. The court also directed that the sentences be served consecutively.