Woman, lover sentenced to life in prison for murdering son in Coimbatore

Prosecutors said the couple viewed the children as an impediment to their relationship and subjected them to repeated physical abuse. On April 19, 2020, Divya and Rajadurai allegedly assaulted Abhishek with a stick in a public place. The child sustained serious injuries and collapsed at the scene. He succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.

Based on a complaint, the Saibaba Colony police registered a case and arrested both accused. After the trial, the Special Court for cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act Judge K Vivekanandan convicted the duo on June 16 and reserved the sentencing.