Woman, lover held for killing her mother-in-law in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: A young woman and her lover were arrested on Monday for setting her mother-in-law on fire after strangling her to death in Krishnagiri.

Police said the deceased, Alamelu, 56 from Kariaperumal Valasai near Singarapettai had spotted her daughter-in-law Pavithra in a compromising position with her paramour Manikandan, who is studying in college.

“A few days ago, she went in search of Pavithra, who had gone to graze cattle and spotted her with Manikandan in a farm. After a heated quarrel, Manikandan and Pavithra strangled the woman to death. They also set her on fire by pouring petrol before leaving the spot,” police said.

Pavithra’s husband Elumalai, 20 was working in Coimbatore and they have a one and a half year old girl child.

The murder incident came to light, when Alamelu’s younger son Settu, 18 went in search and found the half burnt body of her mother in the deserted area.

On receiving information, the Singarapettai police registered a case and arrested the duo after an inquiry.