Woman, lover arrested for killing husband in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Saturday arrested a woman and her illicit partner on charges of murdering her husband a month ago. The woman had earlier lodged a missing complaint with the police.

The victim, Bharathi (35), a resident of Kumbakonam was working as a tea master in Chennai. He went missing a month ago and his brother-in-law Selvamani accompanied by Bharathi’s wife Divya (27) lodged a complaint with Panthanallur police on May 24. As the police had suspicion over Divya’s behaviour, they seized her mobile phone and searched the call history in which they came to know that Divya had an extra marital affair with Sathish Kumar (38) from Keezhmanthur. Later during questioning, she confessed to the police that her husband had warned her after he came to about the affair and hence she conspired to murder him with the support of Kumar.

On May 16, Divya asked her husband to come home, and Kumar who was hiding in the home attacked him and strangled him to death with a rope. After confirming the death, the duo stuffed the body in a sack and took it to Thirupananthal bridge and buried it beneath the bridge.