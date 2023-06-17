Woman kills self after fight with husband

CHENGALPATTU: In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old woman died by suicide after an argument with her husband in Tirukazhunkundram on Thursday.

The victim Vasantha Kumari was the wife of Venugopal, a lorry driver residing at Bajanai Koil Street in Azhagu Samudram. The couple recently paid Rs 15,000 as a deposit to secure a seat for their three-year-old child in a private school.

However, within a few days, Vasantha Kumari took back the cash from the private school claiming that they were planning to send the child to a government school. “On knowing about this, an argument broke out between the couple about picking a school for the child. Heartbroken over the fight, Vasantha Kumari set herself on fire,” police said.