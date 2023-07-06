Woman kills drunkard husband with father-in-law’s help near Vaniyambadi

TIRUPATTUR: A woman who killed her husband with the help of her father-in-law was arrested and remanded by the Thimmampet police on Wednesday. Sasikumar (44) of Sorakalnatham near Vaniyambadi was married to Lakshmi (40) and the couple had three children. As Sasikumar was a habitual drunkard there would be fights between the couple almost daily. On Tuesday night, Sasikumar in a drunken state picked up a fight with his wife. Unable to bear this torture she picked up a knife and helped by her father-in-law Subramani (70) stabbed him repeatedly killing him on the spot. Neighbours on hearing the commotion informed the Thimmampet police who rushed to the spot and arrested both Lakshmi and Subramani. They registered a case and sent Sasikumar’s body to the Vaniyambadi government hospital for post-mortem and started investigations.