Woman kills, chops hubby with lover’s help in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: In yet another case of extra-marital affair leading to murder, a woman along with her male partner was arrested by Tiruchy police for murdering her husband and chopping the body parts before attempting to burn them.

Prabhu (30) from Makalikudi near Samayapuram went missing on November 4.

The victim’s brother, who suspected Prabu’s wife Vinodhini (25) and her partner A Bharathi (23), lodged a complaint with the police.

Acting on the complaint, Samayapuram police commenced an investigation. A few days later, a police team, led by Lalgudi DSP Ajay Thangam, went to the house of Vinodhini for an inquiry but she was not present there.

Cops during a search of the house got Vinodhini’s mobile phone and launched a search for her.

Meanwhile, the police managed to traced Vinodhini, who during interrogation admitted to having murdered Prabhu with the help of Bharathi and his friends.

Further interrogation revealed that Vinodhini and Bharathi took Prabhu took Prabhu to a secluded place and offered him alcohol before strangling him to death with the help of a few friends. Vinodhini further said that they chopped Prabhu’s body into pieces and attempted to burn them. As their attempt failed, they threw the parts in the Cauvery.

On Friday night, the police arrested Vinodhin and her lover Bharathi. A search is on for their friends Ruban Babu (26), Sriman (19) and Divakar (19). Investigations continue.