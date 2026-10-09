Woman killed in suspected wild boar attack in TN's Madurai

RAMANATHAPURAM: A 56-year-old woman died after allegedly being attacked by a wild boar while she was relieving herself in scrubland in Ramanathapuram district, officials said on Friday (October 9)
With no toilet at home and community facilities unusable, M Kaali Muthu, an anganwadi worker, ventured outside around 9 pm on October 6.
When she did not return for over an hour, relatives began a search. Around 10.45 pm, they found her lying dead in a pool of blood.
An investigating officer said the body had bite marks on the right thigh that resembled those of a wild boar, but the cause of the injuries could be confirmed only after the post-mortem report was received.