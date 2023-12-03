Woman killed as car mows down three in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: One woman was killed and two others were injured when an unidentified vehicle hit them at the Tiruchy-Chennai bypass in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to police, an unidentified car rammed into a two-wheeler, throwing off Augustin (20) from Manachanallur and his friend Vikaram (20) from Palakkarai on a bike coming from Thiruvanaikoil, and mowed down a woman walking on the pathway.

After hitting on the victims at Kondayampettai in Tiruchy-Chennai bypass, the car sped away. The woman who sustained severe head injury died on the spot while Augustin and Vikaran who sustained grievous injuries are battling for life.

Onlookers rescued the injured and rushed them to Tiruchy Government Hospital while the North Traffic Intelligence team retrieved the body and sent it to the GH. The deceased was later identified as Rajeswari (65) from Kondayampettai area.

Police are in the process of identifying the suspect vehicle with the support of CCTV footage to nab the hit-and-run case accused.