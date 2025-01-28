Woman injured as miscreants hurl stones at passenger train in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 34-year-old woman passenger was injured after miscreants hurled stones at a moving MEMU train bound for Coimbatore from Mettupalayam.

The passenger train had crossed Periyanaickenpalayam, when some miscreants hurled stones targeting the train.

“Stones hit the hand and forehead of Jayashree (34) from Kamarajar Nagar in Karamadai who was seated by the window side of the train. As she sustained a bleeding injury, the co-passengers administered her first aid,”police said.

On receiving information, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) cops, who were waiting at Coimbatore railway station, rushed the woman to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for treatment. The RPF has registered a case, and further inquiries are ongoing.

Further, two teams of police from Coimbatore and Mettupalayam visited the spot where stones were hurled and conducted inquiries. RPF Inspector C Girish said that some youth who used to sit along the tracks may have hurled the stones in an inebriated condition.

“Even children could have thrown the stones in a playful act. It is a non-bailable offence. Awareness is being created among people living along the tracks to avoid such incidents of hurling stones,” he said.