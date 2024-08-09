Woman hoodwinks mother, abducts her newborn boy from Salem GH

COIMBATORE: A five-day-old boy baby was abducted by a woman from the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Friday.

Police said that Vennila, 25, wife of Thangadurai from Pallipalayam in Namakkal, had delivered a baby boy at the hospital on the night of August 5. The couple has a five-year-old boy.

Post delivery, Thangadurai and his mother Indira were attending to Vennila in the hospital when on Friday morning, an unknown woman aged around 30 years struck a conversation with Vennila at the maternity ward, police said. At the time, Thangadurai had gone to the house of a relative in Ayothiapattinam.

The stranger told Vennila that her baby may be suffering from jaundice as his eyes were looking yellowish in colour. Trusting her words, Vennila accompanied the woman along with her newborn to consult an eye doctor.

After visiting the doctor, the woman pretended to take care of the baby while convincing Vennila to go by herself to buy medicine. The former then disappeared along with the baby.

Based on a complaint, the Government Headquarters Hospital police scrutinized the CCTVs fixed in the hospital premises and identified a woman rushing out of the hospital with the baby. She was wearing a mask. Special teams of police are on the hunt for the culprit.

In 2016, a two-day-old baby boy was abducted from the Salem GH by a woman pretending to be pregnant. After five days of intensive search, the baby was found.