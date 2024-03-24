Woman hit by speeding bike dies in Ariyalur, people demand barricades

TIRUCHY:A 40-year-old woman pedestrian was hit by a two-wheeler and died on the spot in Ariyalur on Saturday. R Kumari, a resident from Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur was crossing the Tiruchy–Chidambaram road from Ilaiyur when she was hit by the speeding bike. She was tossed in the air and fell to death.

On information, the Udayarpalayam police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to Jayankondam GH. A case was registered and investigations are on.

A PDS outlet and other shops in Ilaiyur adjacent to the Tiruchy-Chidambaram bypass are leading to many such fatal accidents, people say.

As the vehicles proceed at high speed in the section, people demand police to place barricades to control rash driving. They have also demanded to depute police personnel to regulate traffic.