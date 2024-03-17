Woman held for spreading false info about child kidnapping in Sivaganga

MADURAI: A woman was arrested in Sivaganga district for spreading false information on social media about attempts to kidnap children. The accused has been identified as Ananthavalli, aged about 45, from Olugamangalam village. Investigations revealed that the woman, an Anganwadi worker, posted such a false messages on WhatsApp claiming that child trafficking attempts were made at Singamangalapatti and hence people should be cautious.

As per the directive of Sivaganga Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh, SV Mangalam police filed a case. Police found it to be a false information and made the arrest, sources said. The SP issued a stern warning against anybody spreading such false information.