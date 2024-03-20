Woman held for sexually torturing boy

TIRUCHY: A 50-year-old woman was arrested under the Pocso Act for sexually torturing a five-year-old boy in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Sources said that the victim, studying in nursery section of a private higher secondary school located in Kumbakonam went to the toilet. The 50-year-old accused, a child coordinator, followed him and reportedly sexually tortured the boy and threatened him of dire consequences if he revealed the incident to his parents or others.

However, the boy had told his brother, who was studying in the school, about the child coordinator’s torture and the latter informed the incident to his parents. Angered by this, parents lodged a complaint against the woman with the Kumbakonam All Women police.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against the woman under various IPC sections, including the Pocso Act, and arrested her on Tuesday. Further investigations are on.