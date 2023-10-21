Woman held for sending hoax bomb threat to Tiruchy airport, let off later

TIRUCHY: One woman from Chennai was held for sending a hoax bomb threat to the Tiruchy airport. She was let off later after she found to be mentally challenged.

The Tiruchy International Airport terminal manager received a message at 2.42 a.m. on Friday which read a gang had entered the airport with lethal weapons and the airport would be exploded.

Soon, the information was passed on to all the departments and security personnel, who alerted CISF and the Bomb detection and disposal squad, who accelerated a search operation. After a thorough check-up, it was declared a hoax one.

Later, the police, who investigated the issue, identified the sender as Sangeetha from Madipakkam in Chennai. Subsequently, the police secured her and found that she was mentally disturbed so they warned her and let her off.