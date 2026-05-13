Woman found with tied hands, slit throat in Karur sugarcane farm

TIRUCHY: A 42-year-old woman was found murdered with a slit throat and hands tied backwards at a sugarcane farm in Karur on Tuesday. The Tiruchy Range DIG visited the spot and conducted an investigation.
S Sivaranjani (42) and her husband Suresh (50) reside in Melapatti village near Kulithalai. Their son has been working in an IT firm in Bengaluru.
She was sleeping alone in her house at Melapatti village near Kulithalai as her husband was out for work, when a masked gang entered the house during the late hours of Monday.
They had attacked her with a knife on her face and dragged her to the backyard of the house where the family had a sugarcane farm and had murdered her.
On Tuesday at around 6 am, when Sivaranjani's relatives came to the house, they found that there were drops of blood all along the house, and she was missing. When they went to the backyard, they found that Sivaranjani was lying dead with a slit throat and her hands tied. The assailants also had stripped off her dress.
Soon, the shocked relatives passed on the information to the Kulithalai police, who rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to Karur Medical College Hospital.
On information, DIG (Tiruchy Range) MR Sibi Chakravarthi and Karur SP DN Hari Kiran Prasad rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry.
The sniffer dog and fingerprint experts were also brought to the spot for investigation. The police also retrieved the CCTV footage from the locality for investigation.