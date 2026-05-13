Woman found with tied hands, slit throat in Karur sugarcane farm

S Sivaranjani (42) and her husband Suresh (50) reside in Melapatti village near Kulithalai. Their son has been working in an IT firm in Bengaluru.

She was sleeping alone in her house at Melapatti village near Kulithalai as her husband was out for work, when a masked gang entered the house during the late hours of Monday.

They had attacked her with a knife on her face and dragged her to the backyard of the house where the family had a sugarcane farm and had murdered her.