Woman found dead at Tiruchy GH, cops trying to ascertain identity

TIRUCHY: A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Tiruchy Government Hospital on Friday. The police are in the process of identifying the body after retrieving it.

It is said, on Friday, the visitors of Tiruchy GH found a body of a woman around 55 years old at the Out- Patient ward. Soon, they passed on the information to the medical officials.

Subsequently, Dr Nandakumar lodged a complaint with the Tiruchy GH police, who registered a case, and rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it for autopsy.

The police are in the process of identifying the deceased and have sent information to all the police stations across the district.







