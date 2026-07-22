Woman ends life with three children over family dispute in Dharmapuri

COIMBATORE: A woman ended her life after throwing her three children into a well following a family dispute in Dharmapuri.
Police identified the deceased as Amsa, 35, wife of Saravanan, a construction worker from Thadangam village and their daughters, Jeevitha, 16, six year old Naveena, and three year old son Kumaran.
The villagers noticed the body of a woman floating in a farm well behind the Integrated Court Complex on Tuesday night and alerted the Adhiyamankottai police. Soon, police arrived and found three more bodies of children in the well and recovered them, with the assistance of fire and rescue service personnel. Police found stones tied to each of the bodies.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that the woman had left the house with three children following a heated argument with her husband on 19 July. As Amsa's parents also lived in the same village, Saravanan initially believed she had gone to their house and would return later.
However, as her whereabouts remained unknown, Saravanan and other family members searched for them over the last two days. Their bodies were recovered from a well located in a farm belonging to Amsa’s parents. Further investigations are on.
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