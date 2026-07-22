Woman ends life with three children over family dispute in Dharmapuri

Police identified the deceased as Amsa, 35, wife of Saravanan, a construction worker from Thadangam village and their daughters, Jeevitha, 16, six year old Naveena, and three year old son Kumaran.

The villagers noticed the body of a woman floating in a farm well behind the Integrated Court Complex on Tuesday night and alerted the Adhiyamankottai police. Soon, police arrived and found three more bodies of children in the well and recovered them, with the assistance of fire and rescue service personnel. Police found stones tied to each of the bodies.