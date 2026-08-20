Woman doctor held in Salem for revealing fetus sex

COIMBATORE: A woman doctor in Salem was arrested for revealing the sex of a fetus for Rs 30,000. Acting on a tip, Salem District Collector K Elambahavath directed officials of the health department to take action. A team led by SP Nandhini, Joint Director of Health Services for Salem, sent a decoy staff member posing as a pregnant woman to the hospital.
The accused doctor Selvamba Rajkumar performed the scan and revealed the fetal sex after receiving the money. Officials subsequently seized the cash, scanning equipment and sealed the hospital. The doctor was handed over to the Vazhapadi police.
Inquiries revealed that Selvamba charged Rs 30,000 for revealing the fetal sex, but discounted Rs 2000, if it is identified as female.