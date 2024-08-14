Woman dies of electrocution in Seethappa Nallur in Tirunelveli district

CHENNAI: Woman dies due to electric shock in Seethappa Nallur, Samayanallur, Tirunelveli district, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Dhuraipandiyan's wife Shanmugathai (55) hails from Kulasekaramangalam North Street near Prathramaram in Tenkasi district, was collecting and selling neem seeds with other women from her village.

Last Monday, when he was collecting Veppamuthu in front of Sitapalpanallur Private Engineering College,she was electrocuted from a nearby electric pole's stay wire and died tragically on the spot.

However, without informing the police, fellow women took the body to their hometown in an auto and arranged for the funeral.

Upon learning of the incident, the Sitapalpanallur police intervened, recovered the body from Kulasekaramangalam, and sent it to Tirunelveli Government Medical College for post-mortem.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.