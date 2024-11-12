Woman dies by suicide after husband fails to stop consuming alcohol in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A woman committed suicide after her husband failed to stop consuming alcohol and the frustrated husband also followed suit in

Thanjavur on Sunday.

Sarath Kumar (34), a lorry driver from Veppankulam near Papanasam in Thanjavur married Mohana Sundari (27) from the same place 18 months back.

As Sarath became addicted to alcohol, his wife started warning him resulting in frequent quarrel.

Against such a backdrop, on Saturday, Sarath Kumar came to the house drunk and a quarrel ensued.

Frustrated Mohana hanged herself while her husband was fast asleep. On Sunday, Sarath was shocked to see his wife hanging dead. He informed his brother Ajith Kumar and expressed a wish to end his life too.

By the time Ajit came, Sarath too hung himself to death. On information, Thanjavur Taluk police registered a case and sent the bodies to Thanjavur Medical College hospital. Since they had completed just 18 months of married life, the Thanjavur RDO conducted an inquiry.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.