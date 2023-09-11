Woman dies bleeding post delivery

MADURAI: Twenty-year-old Chitradevi of Parayankulam village near Sayalkudi died of severe blood loss after delivery in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday.

The victim’s relatives lodged a protest alleging that there was no doctor in Kovilankulam PHC, where the victim delivered a male baby.

The delivery was managed by nurses and health workers without any guidance from the doctor and her relatives sought action.

Sources said the delivery was reported at around 5.30 am after the victim got into the PHC at 5 am. She suffered profuse bleeding and was referred to Paramakudi GH and finally to Ramanad GH but was declared dead. Postpartum hemorrhage is said to be the cause of death.