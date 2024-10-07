Woman dies as car crashes into roadside neem tree in Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: A woman lost her life when the car she was travelling in veered off the road and collided with a neem tree near Mambattu village, Vandavasi, in Tiruvannamalai district.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, the deceased was identified as Shantha (60). She was travelling with her husband Janakiraman (65) and their son Sathyamoorthy (40) at the time of the accident. Janakiraman, a resident of Peruvallur village in Villupuram district, works as a building contractor in Chennai.

Early on Sunday morning, the three were on their way to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. Sathyamoorthy who was driving the car suddenly lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into a neem tree by the roadside. The mishap happened on the Vandavasi-Sethupattu road near the Mambattu village power station, the report added.

Shanta died on the spot due to the impact of the collision while both Janakiraman and Sathyamoorthy were admitted to the Vandavasi Government Hospital with severe injuries. Later, they were transferred to the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Upon receiving the information, the North Police arrived at the scene, recovered Shanta's body, and sent it to the Vandavasi Government Hospital for a post-mortem exam.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident further.